Cohesity Teams up With HPE, Azure, Lenovo

News

The storage provider Cohesity announced three major collaborations with other vendors on Thursday.

Cohesity has a new scale-out storage solution that HPE will resell. Cohesity was part of an HPE pilot program in December and has now joined HPE Complete – HPE’s program for third-party products. HPE’s channel and enterprise sales teams will sell the solution.

“Cohesity’s hyperconverged secondary storage solution is architected for HPE’s storage portfolio," said Marty Lans, HPE senior director, storage and partner ecosystems engineering. “This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for delivering additional value to our customer base, which are looking for ways to manage increasing data volumes and storage complexity both on-premises and in the cloud."

Cohesity also announced that it has made Microsoft Azure available for customers to deploy their secondary storage. The storage company’s DataPlatform Cloud Edition – which allows for replication of deployments from on-premise to cloud – is available on the Azure Marketplace.

Patrick Rogers, Cohesity’s head of marketing and product, says his customers can access flexible and inexpensive cloud service that goes along with premise-based storage.

“This is a concrete example of how we are actually delivering on our leadership vision for software-defined scale-out storage infrastructures that span from the edge to the center of the cloud," Rogers said. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Azure on this hybrid cloud initiative that has unprecedented demand amongst our enterprise customer base."

Finally Cohesity announced that it earned a certification with Lenovo Global IT. Lenovo previously used Cohesity help with data protection and network-attached storage. The China-based company says it will deliver Cohesity’s storage platform in Lenovo’s home country. Vivek Agarwal, Cohesity’s head of corporate and business development, says Lenovo brings a strong understanding of the Chinese customer base to the table.

“Working with Lenovo will allow us to continue our rapid expansion into different markets across the world, as well as at home in the United States," Agarwal said.