Cohesity Lands Palo Alto Networks Alum as Channel Chief

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in April.**

Storage provider Cohesity has brought on a new face to develop the company’s partner network.

Todd Palmer now serves as vice president of worldwide channels for the Santa Clara, California-based company. He will lead the company’s channel efforts in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, targeting midsize and enterprise customers.

"Cohesity already has a strong channel program that is expanding at an impressive rate," Palmer said. "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to help build momentum for the leader in hyperconverged secondary storage by taking this channel program to the next level."

Palmer formerly led channel sales for the Americas for Palo Alto Networks, starting in 2014. He also served as vice president of worldwide sales for Endace, and vice president of channels for the Americas at NetApp. He also led North American channel sales for CA Technologies.

Cohesity says Palmer has experience building a channel coverage model and working with distributors and resellers. Palmer says Cohesity has earned positive feedback for its partner program.

“I have been fortunate in my career to work at two great companies that have grown their business at hyper scale through the channel," he said. “I have made some invaluable relationships in the channel-partner community and look forward to taking what I have learned and applying it at Cohesity."

He reports to Mark Parrinello, vice president of worldwide sales. Parrinello says Cohesity needed an experienced channel sales veteran to support the company’s growth in North America and Europe.

"All of our business is ultimately executed through the channel, and Todd's expertise at building and promoting leveraged selling models with partners will be invaluable as we continue to bring on bigger customers from across the globe," Parrinello said.

Cohesity hired Parrinello in February to oversee sales.