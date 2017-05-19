Cogeco Peer 1 Launches Three New Partner Programs, New Partner Portal

By Edward Gately

Cogeco Peer 1 has rolled out three new partner programs and a partner portal designed for digital agencies, SIs, VARs, agents, developers, MSPs and ISVs.

The three new partner programs are:

Referral Partner Program – Partners refer business to Cogeco Peer 1 and receive payment for each deal that closes.

– Partners refer business to Cogeco Peer 1 and receive payment for each deal that closes. Referral Plus Partner Program – For partners who prefer to maintain an ongoing relationship with Cogeco Peer 1 and the client they refer, this program offers partners recurring quarterly commissions based on overall monthly recurring revenue volume.

For partners who prefer to maintain an ongoing relationship with Cogeco Peer 1 and the client they refer, this program offers partners recurring quarterly commissions based on overall monthly recurring revenue volume. Reseller Partner Program – This program allows partners to expand their business and enhance revenue through reselling select products and services at a discounted rate.

David Ramsey, Cogeco Peer 1’s director of channel and alliances, tells Channel Partners the programs represent the “continued evolution of CP1’s partner engagement strategy."

“As always, we lead with a ‘partner first’ and ‘customer first’ approach, optimizing our best programs for the success of our partners," he said. “These programs (are) an extension and evolution of the existing CP1 partner engagement model, ensuring that our partners are continuously equipped to meet their customer needs in an ever-changing IT landscape."

Cogeco Peer 1 is a global provider of business-to-business products and services, such as colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services.

The new partner portal is a centralized and secure place for partner management, deal registration, marketing and sales enablement, product and technical resources, and more. Available in English, French, Spanish, and German, the portal is integrated with Salesforce.

All partners will have customized access to the partner portal, as well as an assigned channel account executive. The portal is segmented by partner program and region.

“We believe our partner portal and three customized partner programs will empower our channel partners to better support their clients, accelerate sales and boost their respective bottom lines," Ramsey said. “We listened to, and worked closely with, our different partners in various industries around the world to develop resources we fully expect will help our partners drive new business."