ClearSky Data Launches First Partner Program Amid Continued Growth

By Edward Gately

News

ClearSky Data has unveiled its first formal partner program, which will include technology partners, MSPs and resellers throughout the United States.

The ClearSky Data Partner Acceleration program is aimed at helping enterprises shift from traditional IT infrastructure to public and private cloud services that boost their bottom line, according to the company. More than 12 partners already are enrolled, such as Cloudian and Docker, MSPs Congruity360 and Molnii High Performance Cloud, and resellers Alliance Technology and Daymark Solutions.

Courtney Pallotta, ClearSky Data’s vice president of marketing, tells Channel Partners the program allows partners to work with the company to develop a go-to-market strategy.

“We’ll make available to them extensive training and an on-demand lab environment for them to showcase the ClearSky service to their customers," she said. “We are going to work on a series of different go-to-market activities; we’re going to provide them with a resource center and then work very much in tandem with our sales teams to help cultivate new opportunity. We’ve been in the market for less than two years. We’ve been working on our channel activity and as we continue to grow, the channel is going to be a big part of what we do."

ClearSky’s fully managed service for primary, backup and disaster recovery (DR) data allows partners to deliver consumption-based enterprise storage services to their clients. Partners delivering ClearSky’s hybrid, multitenant service give their customers “flash performance while eliminating the need for backup licenses and replication, and reducing secondary data center footprints for DR," according to the company.

“MSPs today are often struggling to give their customers a consumption-based model for storage that keeps those customers engaged with the MSP and out of just moving to a public cloud environment," Pallotta said. “MSPs in particular can give their customers a truly hybrid solution for storage that they couldn’t previous offer. And I think significant uptick in interest from this particular community of partners helped inform what we’ve now used to build this program."

With the program, partners will be able to leverage numerous joint sales and marketing activities from the start, she said.

“There’s a series of programs that we’re putting into market and actively bringing in these featured partners to help drive new activity for them in the market," Pallotta said. “And the other side of that is making sure the field teams at each of these partner organizations are really educated. So we’ve been going on-site with each partner, offering training as often as needed; we just really want to make sure that they feel like they’re an extension of our sales team. The program is really focused on quality. What we really want to do is build strong relationships with a series of partners that we can actively go to market with and make those really succeed."

“We’ve delivered on-premises and cloud infrastructure, data protection and managed services to hundreds of enterprises across New England, and the ClearSky service is a valuable asset in the hybrid cloud solutions we offer clients," said Corey Roberts, Daymark Solutions’ director of cloud and managed services. “ClearSky enables us to give enterprises the economics of the cloud and the trusted security of on-premises solutions, while providing a metro-based service that is an excellent fit for our customer base."