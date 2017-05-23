Citrix Announces Offerings for “Secure Digital Workspace” at Synergy Conference

News

Citrix rolled out multiple offerings that it says will help move businesses to a “secure digital workspace."

The company on Tuesday announced various new capabilities within the Citrix Cloud – including software-defined networking and analytics – and a new security framework. Citrix says the new user experience connects applications and documents of mobile, SaaS, web and Windows using a single sign-on.

Users can take advantage of behavior detection and risk resolution capabilities from the new Citrix Analytics offering, which builds on the Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics System. Citrix also announced a formalized security practice. The company made the announcements at Citrix Synergy in Orlando.

Robert Young, IDC’s research director of IT service management and client virtualization software, says the software industry is shifting hard to “cloud and mobile-first strategies" that improve productivity and customer satisfaction.

“In fact, recent IDC research shows that in 2019 enterprises will spend $2.1 trillion on technology and services to implement and manage digital transformation initiatives," Young said. “To help drive customer success in the future of work, Citrix has an opportunity to create exceptional end-user experiences, while providing IT with empowering tools to drive change, processes and policies."

Citrix calls its new announcements a way to “embrace the future of work" and get the most out of employees.

“To be efficient and successful, organizations need to provide their people with a simple, unified and consistent user experience on any device with intelligent security that’s designed to deliver the workspace of the future," said PJ Hough, senior vice president of product for Citrix. “To protect and sustain business operations, enterprises need powerful new security analytics that predict potential risks and enable managers to proactively address them."

Citrix stressed its focus on cloud at its partner summit back in January and made its services delivery program available to partners last month.