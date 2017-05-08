BroadSoft Debuts BroadCloud PaaS

PRESS RELEASE — Gaithersburg, MD – May 8, 2017 – BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSFT) a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication, collaboration and contact center (UCaaS) announced the commercial availability of BroadCloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). BroadCloud PaaS is a managed cloud infrastructure enabling service providers to rapidly bring the innovative BroadSoft Business cloud applications to market. The BroadCloud PaaS platform provides control over customizations, integrations, and optimizes capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) as the infrastructure resides within BroadSoft carrier-class data centers.

According to a recent Frost & Sullivan report, a global transformation to cloud-based services is underway with 45% of telecom providers planning to deploy a turnkey solution hosted and operated by a third-party to improve their ability to offer innovative solutions. BroadCloud PaaS positions service providers to seize upon this growing market demand, meet the evolving need of the business user, and maintain brand leadership against an emerging set of competitors. With BroadCloud PaaS, service providers:

Accelerate their innovation cycle with unprecedented control and flexibility to develop differentiated, on-demand cloud unified communication and collaboration services

with unprecedented control and flexibility to develop differentiated, on-demand cloud unified communication and collaboration services Gain a 50-75% time-to-market advantage delivering new cloud communications services based on the entire BroadSoft Business application suite

delivering new cloud communications services based on the entire BroadSoft Business application suite Minimize non-strategic OPEX and CAPEX while moving to a consumption cost model that greatly minimizes the ongoing marginal costs for new features and capabilities

while moving to a consumption cost model that greatly minimizes the ongoing marginal costs for new features and capabilities Benefit from carrier-class reliability and BroadSoft data centers with physical, environmental and access level security

with physical, environmental and access level security Reduce operational complexity and costs with simplified and scalable packaging options

WUN Systems is an award-winning provider of voice, data, Internet and software solutions for businesses. While seeking to offer a highly reliable and scalable unified communication and collaboration (UC) services that would easily integrate into its platform, WUN Systems conducted an exhaustive search of communications vendors. BroadSoft PaaS was chosen because of the ability to deliver proven platform and enterprise-grade applications that enables WUN Systems customers to communicate seamlessly from any location.

“The BroadCloud PaaS solution is reliable and scalable, providing open APIs, flexibility, and control, which makes it easy to adapt our offering to meet the specific needs of our customers,”said Victor Vasev, chief technology officer, WUN Systems. “Using a fully managed, scalable infrastructure of resources, connectivity and security operated by BroadSoft, we are able to ...