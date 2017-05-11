Anexio Rolls Out New Channel Sales Program, Incentives

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Infrastructure-as-a-service provider Anexio has unleashed a new sales program for its channel partners.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company announced the Anexio Advantage program, which is designed to reward partners who bring in new customers.

“These referral partners include technology deployment and IT consultancies, system integrators, MSPs and VARs. Anexio partners sell the entire portfolio of the company’s desktop-to-data-center offerings including: colocation, networking, hybrid cloud, storage, disaster recovery, managed IT, virtual desktops and managed voice," President and CEO Tony Pompliano said.

For the time being, registered Anexio partners earn all of their first-month revenue if they close a deal. The company also offers a commission plan, 24-hour sales quotes, deal registration, technical sales resources and quarterly performance reviews for partners. Pompliano said the program offers strong technical support and steady monthly revenue.

Anexio’s “desktop to data center" portfolio includes data center services in six different locations, as well as networking and desktop solutions. The company opened its latest data center in Sacramento last month. It has similar facilities in Virginia and New Jersey.

Anexio also signed an agreement with ProfitBricks last month to host ProfitBricks’ cloud infrastructure.