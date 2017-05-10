All Eyes on IoT at Dell EMC World

By Lynn Haber

News

DELL EMC WORLD — The fact that IoT was the headliner in Las Vegas at Day 2 of Dell EMC World 2017 was somewhat anticipated since company founder Michael Dell opened this week’s event homing in on IoT as a top strategic initiative for the company and the 13,500 conference attendees. No sooner did the lights dim and the show begin when Karen Quintos, Dell EMC's chief customer officer, announced the IoT Transformation Realized Award winners.

These forward-thinking organizations include AIG, CITI, Columbia Sportswear Company, Express Scripts, Jaguar Land Rover and Molina Healthcare.

The IoT focus continued with several key IoT product and partnership announcements aimed at taking the complexity out of IoT deployments.

Andy Rhodes, vice president and general manager of IoT at Dell EMC, talked about EdgeX Foundry, recently launched by the Linux Foundation, and started by a community of more than 50 companies including Dell EMC. EdgeX Foundry is an open-source software project whose goal is to drive interoperability between proprietary value-added applications and existing connectivity standards.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware, talked about the new VMware Pulse IoT Center, a secure IoT management solution that gives customers control over their connected things for simplified management. Dell EMC will offer VMware Pulse IoT Center as the preferred enterprise management and monitoring solution for Dell Edge Gateways. When the Pulse IoT Center is plugged into the new EdgeX Foundry, VMware will be able to offer system and device management for the EdgeX ecosystem.

IoT Advisory Services was also announced. The consulting services are design to help businesses determine the capabilities and architecture required to leverage IoT data such as sensors, beacons, gateways, mobile phones, wearables and connected devices.

IoT isn’t a solo act. Analog Devices, Altos, Bosch, ForgeRock, IOTech, Mocana and Modius were highlighted as recently named Dell EMC software and services partners who play a role in developing IoT solutions. For example, Dell and Bosch developed an Industry 4.0 jump-start kit to help customers implement IoT projects faster. The kit includes Bosch XDK sensors, a Dell Edge Gateway, ready-to-go use cases, cloud integration and software that’s preconfigured.

Atos and Dell EMC are building an IoT service management framework, Atos Codex IoT Services, to assure that users can continuously create value from their connected devices.

The Dell IoT Solutions Partner Program includes more than 70 technology and services partners, the company said.

On another note, Hello Alice, an artificial intelligence platform for women entrepreneurs, from Circular Board, made its debut at Dell EMC World 2017. Alice is a data-analytics driven virtual adviser that connects women in real-time with the resources needed to scale their business based on startup stage, location, industry, revenue and individual needs. Aided by machine learning, Alice predicts the founder’s needs and points to referrals, events, mentors, capital and other resources.

Dell Technologies’ role in Alice was spurred by a request from Circular Board just last year and includes resources from Pivotal, which developed and deployed Alice’s software. The startup team adopted Pivotal’s next-generation software development methodology and used Pivotal’s cloud technology to ensure the machine-learning capabilities.