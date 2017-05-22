AlienVault Added to Ingram Micro’s Security Portfolio

By Edward Gately

News

Cybersecurity firm AlienVault has entered into a distribution relationship with Ingram Micro.

Under the new distribution agreement, Ingram Micro’s network of channel partners gain access to AlienVault’s Unified Security Management (USM) platform. AlienVault said it chose Ingram Micro for its market reach and expertise in security and cloud.

“Our investment in the channel is a strategic part of AlienVault’s growth," said Mike LaPeters, AlienVault’s vice president of global channel sales. “Teaming with Ingram Micro will enable us to provide its network of partners with the robust capabilities of our unified security management platform. As the world’s largest technology distributor with deep expertise in both on-premises and cloud security, Ingram Micro understands the needs of our market. We look forward to working with Ingram Micro to expand our footprint and enable channel partners to proactively detect and respond to today’s threats in cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud environments."

AlienVault’s platform provides controls required for threat detection, incident response and compliance management in cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

“Channel partners must be able to quickly deploy, effectively manage and successfully defend their customers’ infrastructure and devices from today’s rapidly evolving threats," said Eric Kohl, Ingram Micro U.S.’s executive director of advanced solutions. “Cybersecurity is a top priority for organizations of all sizes, which demands greater specialization from both the channel partner and the technology provider. With its innovative cybersecurity solutions including AlienVault USM Appliance and USM Anywhere, AlienVault is a welcome addition to our comprehensive portfolio of advanced security products, solutions and services."