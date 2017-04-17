Xerox Hires Former Brocade Channel Chief, Tech Data Alumnus

By James Anderson

News

Xerox is bolstering its channel presence with the hiring of a seasoned distributor alumnus.

Pete Peterson, who spent 19 years at Tech Data, is the new senior vice president of global channel strategy for Xerox. The company said his appointment reflects its desire to extend its reach to more resellers and better support its channel partners.

"Now that we support the largest solutions-enabled portfolio in the industry, we're able to bring new opportunities to the partner channel that serves small and medium businesses," said Kevin Warren, chief commercial officer for Xerox. “Pete is part of our investment in that channel network — bringing to Xerox the extensive experience required to ratchet up recruitment and activation of partners that are the right fit and growth potential to increase our market share with SMBs."

Peterson previously worked at TESSCO Technologies as senior vice president of sales. He was Brocade’s vice president of global channel sales for most of 2016.

Those jobs followed a long tenure at Tech Data that spanned from 1996 to 2015, ending as the senior vice president of global business development. He has been based in Florida for most of his career, although Xerox is based in Connecticut. We have written about Peterson multiple times, including when he started with Brocade and shared his thoughts on Brocade's channel strategy.

Xerox recently separated from Conduent Inc., which provides business-process services like analytics and automation. Xerox is focusing on digital print technology. The separation occurred in January.