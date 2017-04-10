X10 Networks Now Offers SD-WAN as a Service via TELoIP Partnership

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — X10 Networks, Advanced network security systems integrator, has partnered with TELoIP Inc. (Booth 569)– the creator of powerful software defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solutions for mission critical applications – to offer SD-WAN as a managed service.

SD-WAN is a disruptive technology that enables business customers to improve WAN cost-to-performance ratios by leveraging low-cost commodity Internet circuits to augment or replace their legacy MPLS networks. Analysts are predicting breakout growth for the SD-WAN market in 2017, but many customers are taking a cautious approach toward deploying new technology that is central to their business network. To mitigate risk, CIOs can leverage the expertise of a professional managed service provider who will customize the solution and deliver SD-WAN as a service. “The market is hungry for SD-WAN and there is widespread recognition of the potential benefits," explains TELoIP CEO, Rui Luis. “X10 Networks works from the customers’ business objectives to design a solution that fits their needs, which is the key to ensuring successful SD-WAN deployments."

X10 Networks has been designing and deploying network solutions for Canadian organizations since 2004. With specialized experience in servicing education and utility customers, X10 Networks brings a strong customer focus and solid reputation for professional services, solution design and application networking to the SD-WAN as-a-Service market. “We manage end-to-end quality and security for our customers," describes X10 Networks CEO, Oleg Ivanov, “TELoIP enables us to deliver carrier-class SD-WAN solutions with LAN integration and optimization for cloud services."

TELoIP SD-WAN solutions are delivered through a Virtual Intelligent Network Overlay (VINO), sold exclusively as-a-service through certified channel partners like X10 Networks. To simplify and accelerate SD-WAN adoption, VINO licenses include access to TELoIP’s carrier-class managed cloud infrastructure and centralized orchestration through the VINO Portal.

About X10 Networks

Founded in Vancouver, BC, February, 2004, X10 Networks began as a network engineering consulting company, designing and implementing networks which required advanced technical skills and experience. X10 Networks rapidly earned an outstanding reputation in BC and expanded with offices in Calgary and Toronto to service customers across Canada. As an advanced network and security systems integrator, X10 Networks deliverables include network engineering, security consulting, network troubleshooting and optimization, project management, training and support services.

About TELoIP

TELoIP is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for challenging locations requiring high availability and business-critical application traffic. TELoIP cloud-managed networks are used by retailers to build carrier-agnostic networks that reduce costs by 50% or more, by financial organizations for secure communications, by healthcare enterprises to remotely connect clinics, and by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services. For more information about TELoIP, please visit www.teloip.com or call 866-901-3268.