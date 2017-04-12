WTG's Nuage Energy Gains Traction with IoT

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Nuage Energy, sister company to WTG (Booth 827 and a Signature Sponsor), is excited to announce great traction with IoT solutions.

“With SaaS products like building controls in the Cloud, LED Lighting and other consultative solutions, we are winning more sticky business than ever." said Patrick Mason, Director of Business Development for NuAge Energy. Combined with over 150 Providers in connectivity at WTG, bundling energy services results in a solid IoT solution.

NuAge Energy has also seen tremendous growth through its online energy procurement platform that meets the needs of commercial customers by bringing automation, efficiency and simplicity to the retail energy sales process. Its innovative approach to retail electricity and natural gas sales has reached 21 states to date leaving only a few deregulated states untapped.

The NuAge Energy B2B business model for energy sales automates a previously manual, high-maintenance process and turns it into a streamlined technology portal backed with a human support team of energy experts, removing industry pain points and clearing the path to a better way of serving commercial customers.

For more information, come see us at booth #827 or send an email to energy@NuAgeEnergy.com.