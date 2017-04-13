WTG, pdvWireless Announce Strategic Partnership

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — pdvWIRELESS, Inc., a private wireless communications carrier and provider of mobile workforce management solutions together with WTG, a Connectivity Services Distributor and one of the top Master Agents in the U.S., announced today their new strategic partnership.

Through its DispatchPlusTM service, which offers push-to-talk solutions and GPS tracking on both radios and smart devices, pdvWIRELESS will provide WTG’s Sales Agent Partners a new sales channel offering. The partnership will also provide pdvWireless with the opportunity to reach a broader range of clients in multiple verticals via WTG’s 3,000+ Agent Partners. For more information, see WTG at booth #827 at the Spring Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, April 10 -12.

About pdvWIRELESS

pdvWireless, Inc. is a private wireless communications carrier and provider of mobile workforce management solutions that increase the productivity of field-based workers and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. pdvWireless has launched and is operating private push-to-talk networks in seven major markets within the United States. Its patented and industry-validated SaaS technology improves team communication and field documentation across a wide array of industries, including transportation, distribution, construction, hospitality, waste management and field service.

﻿pdvWireless' Chairman, Brian McAuley and Vice Chairman, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in two-way radio operations and FCC regulatory matters. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About WTG

WTG is a Connectivity Services Distributor and one of the top Master Agents in the U.S. As a multi-year recipient of CRN's 5 Star Vendor for Connectivity Services accolade, WTG has provided exceptional service to agent and VAR partners since 1996.

Commerce Consulting Corporation (CCC), WTG's parent company, has the most diverse portfolio in the industry with over 150 Providers, including voice, data, managed services, cloud products and associated services. It also includes the following specialty Divisions with dedicated extra support: Cloudology, award winning wireless/mobility, Equipment, International, Wholesale, Cost Containment (TEM, Logistics and all other Cost Containment) and its Energy Division, NuAge Energy, which includes Electricity, Natural Gas, Revenue Recovery, DSM and LED Lighting. WTG Agents have the ability to sell and consistently expand their business without revenue commitments or quotas. WTG is 100% partner driven and pays top commissions in the industry. WTG exceeds expectations with a dynamic approach to automation, partner support and its commitment to success. Visit www.wtgcom.com or call 310-456-2200 x2.