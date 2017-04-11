This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

WTG Announces Tee & Sea, President's Club Locations
April 11, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — WTG (Booth 827 and a Signature Sponsor), Connectivity Services Distributor and a Top Master Agent announced today that the 16th Annual Tee & Sea ® event will take place May 10-12. This three-day event is filled with industry education including an informative panel on IoT with field experts as well as ample networking time and group activities by the sea with golf and spa massages. Guests will be staying at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa with ocean views in Dana Point, CA. Golfers will be teeing off from the breathtaking waterfront Monarch Beach Golf Links.

WTG also announced the location of its 6th Annual President's Club slated for February 8-11, 2018. Winners of President's Club will travel to the iconic Casa de Campo in La Romana which is located on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic.

It is considered one of the most exclusive destinations in the Caribbean — Casa de Campo Resort is an impressive 7,000-acre resort that is more a state of mind and way of life than just a mark on the map. The grounds feature unique services, including a marina, wellness spa, tennis courts, an equestrian center, a world-class shooting center, three championship golf courses—including Pete Dye’s masterpiece, Teeth of the Dog, the #1 ranked course in the Caribbean and so much more.

WTG’s top Agent Partners will have the luxury of just lounging around or enjoying many of the exciting amenities including diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding and kayaking. 

For more information on how you can participate in these events, surf: www.wtgcom.com; call: (310) 456-2200 x304; email: marketing@wtgcom.com or stop by booth #827 at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

