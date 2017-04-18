Windstream's Broadview Networks Acquisition Has Channel Talking

By Edward Gately

Master agents that work with Broadview Networks have varying opinions regarding Windstream’s planned acquisition of the cloud-based UC provider.

Broadview offers a suite of cloud-based services under the OfficeSuite UC brand. The $227.5 million all-cash transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Michael Flannery, Windstream’s senior vice president of CLEC SMB, told Channel Partners that the acquisition makes Windstream a stronger competitor in an attractive, high-growth market.

Curt Allen, Sandler Partners’ president of channel, sad the acquisition is “an interesting play for Windstream."

“We really like the leadership and sales leadership at Broadview," he said. “(Broadview senior vice president) Donna Wenk has built a great group to lead their initiative to escape the regional CLEC box and become a national service provider through their hosted UCaaS offering. If only for that, we think Windstream made a good acquisition. Since there were not a ton of in-ground assets that were purchased, we think the move was about capitalizing on the Broadview business transformation more than the assets. We hope Windstream will value the Broadview sales leadership team’s approach and results, and keep that model moving forward. The UCaaS platform Broadview built has some unique differentiators that help them in the market and, again, they have some great people selling and supporting it. We hope Windstream will augment, not replace those things."

Karin Fields, MicroCorp’s CEO/COO, said the acquisition is “interesting, especially so soon after EarthLink." Windstream completed its $1.1 billion merger with EarthLink in February.

“I am sure (Windstream) CEO Tony Thomas has a good reason for this," she said. “Broadview offers a unique technology in the hosted space. We are going to see a few more providers acquiring/merging with VoIP companies in 2017."

Andrew Pryfogle, Intelisys’ senior vice president of cloud transformation, said industry consolidation among vendors underscores the “importance for sales partners to align with a master agent that has strong relationships with the vendors in question."

“This assures security around channel business, revenue and contract protection," he said. “Having ranked No. 1 in both new sales and TBR with both Windstream and Broadview Networks in 2016, we are confident that Intelisys’ sales partners will ultimately benefit from this acquisition; we will assist them in navigating the integration via our strong operational relationships, and we look forward to the future opportunities that arise from this merger."

Adam Edwards, Telarus’ co-founder and CEO, said Broadview has a unique platform, but it hasn’t ...