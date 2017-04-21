This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Windstream Rolls Out Business Continuity for Growing Enterprises
By Edward Gately
April 21, 2017 - News
Windstream says its new Diverse Connect business continuity service, available now, is for growth-oriented companies that rely on the cloud for mission-critical applications.

Windstream's Joseph HardingDiverse Connect keeps a customer’s network endpoints connected and ensures the performance of functions even in the event of a serious network issue, Windstream says. It is offered as part of the company’s portfolio that includes voice, data, UC and security.

“By providing this high-availability, managed access solution, we will capture a unique position in the marketplace by delivering easy-to-order, easy-to-deploy, SLA-backed diversity that provides peace of mind to midmarket IT decision makers and ensures the most reliable connectivity to key customer locations," said Joseph Harding, Windstream’s executive vice president and enterprise chief marketing officer.

Diverse Connect provides customers with choices to build out and customize their services based on individual needs, and allows them to maintain network redundancy at all times, Windstream said. It is available immediately to customers in Windstream’s nationwide service area, it said.

“As a health-care provider, downtime is never an option," said Kim Rose, chief information officer of Crouse Health. “Windstream’s Diverse Connect solution offers us a thoughtful design which eliminated common network pinch-points, providing us with a robust SLA."

