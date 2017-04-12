Vonage, ShoreTel CEOs to Headline 2017 Telarus Partner Summit

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Master agent Telarus, Inc. (Booth 549 and a Signature Sponsor), today announced that Alan Maserek, CEO of Vonage, and Don Joos, CEO of ShoreTel will be the keynote speakers at its annual Telarus Partner Summit at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah, June 19-22, 2017. The theme for this year’s event which attracts agents, VARs, and MSPs from across the country, is “Conquer UCaaS and SD-WAN." During the three day conference attendees can expect to learn how to design complex UC, SD-WAN, and cloud solutions using Telarus’ unique set of provider selection and monitoring tools, hear from their peers who are finding success using the tools, and to meet with a wide variety of industry executives regarding their unique go-to-market plans.



"We are thrilled to hear from two CEO’s who have each led major transformations with their respective companies," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “As agents, we are all in the midst of making changes to our businesses to ensure we stay on top of the latest technology our customers are expecting us to know. I am honored to moderate the ‘CEO Transformation Playbook’ session with Mr. Maserek and Mr. Joos, and look forward to hearing the insights of two executives tasked with very difficult pivots, just as we are all tasked with the same thing today."

Alan Maserek, CEO of Vonage, was hired in 2014 from Google to help transform the company from residential VoIP provider into a powerhouse in the commercial unified communications industry. He oversaw the acquisitions of Telesphere, Simple Signal, gUnify, NexMo, and other companies that now form that basis for Vonage Business’ unique platform of UC services.



Don Joos, CEO of ShoreTel, was hired in 2013 from Avaya to oversee the company’s transformation from the world’s leading manufacturer of premise phone systems to a leader in hosted and hybrid unified communications. He oversaw massive restructuring of the company’s engineering, software development, and sales teams, as well as the acquisition of hosted PBX provider, M5 Communications, and later cloud contact center provider, Corvisa.

Over 40 suppliers are sponsoring and exhibiting at the conference including ACC Business, AireSpring, Birch Communications, CenturyLink, Comcast, Ecessa, Granite, inContact, IPitimi, Jive Communications, MegaPath, RighCentral, ShoreTel, Spectrum, TPX, Vonage Business, and XO.

About Telarus

Telarus is a technology services master agent who holds contracts with over 80 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners See What Others Can’t, we have created a set of tools to help them win more business. We are proud to offer our partners performance monitoring of all circuits ordered, patented pricing tools aide in carrier selection/optimization and cloud engineers to aid partners in complex network design. Our project management team ensures the services ordered are turned up properly. Account management to allow partners to focus on selling while our team manages the renewal process and upsells on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best master agent by the members of the Telecom Association for over five years in a row and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents. For more information on the Telarus partner program, please visit www.telarus.com/partners or call 877-346-3232.