Vonage Joins Telarus' TrustedSky Alliance

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TrustedSky, a Telarus (Booth 549 and a Signature Sponsor) company, today announced that Vonage, a leading provider of cloud communications for business, is the newest member of the TrustedSky Alliance, an association of leading service providers in the Cloud and Unified Communications market. Vonage has joined the TrustedSky Alliance to provide its partners with TrustedSky’s innovative suite of web-based tools to enable better deployment, service and support for their customers.

The TrustedSky testing service is a web-based platform partners can use to test and diagnose network conditions to assist their hosted Unified Communication as-a-Service (UCaaS) customers in identifying network capability and quality. Members of the alliance- and their partners - have access to this portfolio of web-based tools to streamline the provisioning process for a seamless deployment of cloud-based communications solutions to help their employees and customers connect.

“With more and more critical workflow and business applications such as CRM moving to the cloud, we continue to look for ways to help our partner community to meet the growing needs of their customers," said Gregg Fiddes, chief sales officer for Vonage. “The TrustedSky Alliance provides our partners with tools they need to deploy the right services and solutions to each customer by verifying network capabilities and implementing upgrades when needed to ensure a seamless migration to the cloud.

“The service is relatively simple but powerful," says Kerry Shih, developer of the software behind TrustedSky. “With the click of a link, users can temporarily turn their machine into a VoIP testing device that can send test calls to beacons installed in data centers. The test VoIP packets created by the end-user’s PC ride along the same path as a ‘real’ VoIP packet, traversing the entire network and recording the result. Based on this simple ‘pitch and catch’ test, TrustedSky lets the user know if they should call their IT department, their ISP, and/or their hosted VoIP provider for assistance. This helps the end-user reach a quicker resolution, shortens the support cycle, and keeps the hosted VoIP providers service queue to a minimum."

By enabling self-service, TrustedSky users are empowered to improve their experience and suppliers are enabled to provide faster up-time for provisioning and deployment.

Partners can visit http://site.trustedsky.com/Vonage to self-test the service.

ABOUT VONAGE

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is a leading provider of cloud communications services for business. Vonage transforms the way people work and businesses operate through a portfolio of cloud-based communications solutions that enable internal collaboration among employees, while also keeping companies closely connected with their customers, across any mode of communication, on any device. Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, provides tools for voice, messaging and phone verification services, allowing developers to embed contextual, programmable communications into mobile apps, websites and business systems, enabling enterprises to easily communicate relevant information to their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through text messaging, chat, social media and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions. In 2015 and 2016, Vonage was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as-a-Service, Worldwide. Vonage has also earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2015 Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Hosted IP and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Services and the 2016 North American Cloud Communications Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.vonage.com.

ABOUT TRUSTEDSKY

TrustedSky is a joint alliance of leading service providers in the Cloud and Unified Communications market. TrustedSky was formed to solve the broken Cloud support model.

Hosted Cloud applications guarantee that no single support group can satisfy an end user when it comes to performance problems. TrustedSky’s goal is to bring transparency to this process and create a self-service workflow that accelerates the time to solution between an end-user, the end-user’s IT staff and the Cloud provider.

If you are a provider and would like to join the TrustedSky alliance please contact us to apply.