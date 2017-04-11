This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Vodia PBX Now Supports Vtech Eris Terminal Phones
April 11, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Vodia (Booth 472) PBX allows interoperability with most branded IP phones including Polycom, Yealink, Snom, Grandstream, Cisco and Htek. VTech Eris Terminal phones are the most recent addition to the list. With such a large range of options to choose from, resellers can provide their customers a custom built communication system that suits their technical needs, without economical constraints.

Vodia PBX comes with leading-edge features including multi-tenancy, virtualization, advanced security (TLS 1.2, SRTP, ZRTP), automatic provisioning of most IP phones, WebRTC etc. The PBX runs on Mac OS, Linux and Windows, and can be hosted in the cloud or on the premises. Softphones (like Zoiper and Bria) and Vodia Android Mobile can also be used for communication over laptops and smartphones.

Resellers interested in partnering with Vodia are provided a 60-day free trial to test the leading-edge technology. Vodia PBX gives the resellers more flexibility in choosing the equipment and trunking that best fits their customers’ requirements. It is a turnkey solution with high margin recurring revenues. Resellers can create customized plans, differentiating themselves in the highly competitive telecom market, and in turn saving their customers more money while providing a better service.

About Vodia Networks
Vodia Networks develops and provides leading-edge software for UCaaS solutions. Since 2012, we have empowered thousands of businesses worldwide by providing the latest cloud and on-premise IP PBX technology. The company’s CEO, Dr. Christian Stredicke, is an industry veteran and a successful entrepreneur. He founded Snom Technology AG, a German multinational corporation, and the world’s first and leading brand of enterprise VoIP telephones.

To learn more about Vodia PBX, please meet us at booth 472 in Channel Partners Expo, April 11-13.

