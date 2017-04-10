Vodia Offers Hosted PBX Free Trial

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Vodia Networks (Booth 472) announces a 60-days free trial for channel partners who want to test the leading-edge hosted PBX system. With this extended trial period, partners get to experience the superior technology and pay-as-you-use business model that frees them from the traditional expenses initially incurred in the form of contracts, expensive equipment, and excessive training.

With rapidly evolving business needs, it is imperative that resellers partner with companies that provide the latest technology solutions. Addressing different customers’ current and future needs is difficult with a one-size-fits-all offering that cannot be upgraded when needed. So it makes sense to balance the product portfolio with everything from traditional on-premise equipment to the latest cloud/IP phone system. As the industry is moving towards cloud services, businesses benefit greatly from less capital and operational expenditures, and improved employee productivity. Also, the ability to access virtual systems and communication tools from anywhere empowers the rapidly increasing mobile workforce.

Vodia PBX gives the resellers more flexibility in choosing the equipment and trunking that best fits their customers’ requirements. It is an easy turnkey solution and a high-margin recurring revenue option. Resellers can create customized plans, differentiating themselves in the highly competitive telecom market, and in turn saving their customers more money while providing a better service.

About Vodia Networks

Vodia Networks develops and provides leading-edge software for UCaaS solutions. Since 2012, we have empowered thousands of businesses worldwide by providing the latest cloud and on-premise IP PBX technology. The company’s CEO, Dr. Christian Stredicke, is an industry veteran and a successful entrepreneur. He founded Snom Technology AG, a German multinational corporation, and the world’s first and leading brand of enterprise VoIP telephones.