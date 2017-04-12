Vodia Networks Integrates WebRTC-Powered Softphone with Salesforce

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — The new WebRTC-powered softphone from Vodia Networks (Booth 472) enables users to talk to anyone over the internet using their desktop computers, laptops and smartphones.

This is a boon to sales executives, mobile workers, consultants and anyone who travels a lot for work and to those who work from coworking spaces. The softphone is fully integrated with Salesforce, which enables users to make calls from their computers without switching tabs or using a handset.

WebRTC is a free, open project that provides browsers and mobile applications with Real-Time Communications (RTC) capabilities via simple APIs. It is supported by many large organizations including Google, W3C, Mozilla, Microsoft, Cisco.

The softphone is a very useful addition to Vodia PBX phone systems. For organizations that value flexibility and reliability of their communications systems, the softphone will provide them both. Calls can be made from the softphone user interface and answered on the phones and vice-versa, without revealing the phone numbers or the location of the caller. The PBX now supports TLS 1.2 which improves the security and performance through faster crypto algorithms. It also enhances the interoperability with browsers that support WebRTC.

No software installation is required to use the softphone, it can be accessed from any web browser. This tremendously reduces the risk on installing malware on companies devices, which is critical because VoIP usually gets a free pass through firewalls and is hard to filter for content.

Value-added resellers can customize the softphone home page with their company logo and sell to their existing customers, improving their portfolio to reflect next-generation communication products. Also, resellers interested in partnering with Vodia are provided a 60-day free trial to test the leading-edge technology. Vodia PBX allows interoperability with many branded IP phones including Polycom, Yealink, Snom, Grandstream, Cisco and Htek.

About Vodia Networks

Vodia Networks develops and provides leading-edge software for UCaaS solutions. Since 2012, we have empowered thousands of businesses worldwide by providing the latest cloud and on-premise IP PBX technology. The company’s CEO, Dr. Christian Stredicke, is an industry veteran and a successful entrepreneur. He founded Snom Technology AG, a German multinational corporation, and the world’s first and leading brand of enterprise VoIP telephones.

To learn more about Vodia Networks, please meet us at booth 472 in Channel Partners Expo, April 11-13.