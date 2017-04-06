VIPRE Introduces New MSP Program, Hires Channel Marketing Director

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know or here to see which channel people were on the move in March.**

Antivirus software provider VIPRE this week launched its new MSP Partner Program and hired Marya Munir, formerly with Webroot, as the company’s new senior director of channel marketing.

The new program gives MSPs the opportunity to sell VIPRE Advanced Security for Business, its endpoint and anti-malware protection offering. The VIPRE management console – communicating to client locations through the VIPRE roaming service – provides MSPs a secured, cloud-based intermediary for managing agents, reporting, setting commands, policy updates and more, the company said.

Additional program features include: flexible licensing and monthly billing; remote management; quick deployment; zero-day and unknown threat prevention; integrated patch management; mobile-device management; and removable device control and encryption.

“VIPRE partners can offer the world’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution in an as-needed, consumption-based model that fits their changing business needs, as well as the needs of their clients," said Jason Greenwood, VIPRE’s chief revenue officer. “The VIPRE MSP Partner Program delivers proven technology and comprehensive malware defense at an attractive price point for MSPs."

As senior director of channel marketing, Munir will lead VIPRE’s strategic planning, partner enablement, global channel programs, demand-generation activities and go-to-market execution for all partners. She brings more than 20 years of IT channel experience to VIPRE and most recently served as Webroot’s director of worldwide partner and alliance marketing.

“For years, VIPRE has worked with thousands of partners worldwide to provide advanced endpoint security solutions to customers," she said. “Our new partner program and new product strategy were developed in concert to help our partners accelerate their security growth, making them more competitive and more profitable. I am very excited to join a channel organization with such a strong focus on partner growth and success."