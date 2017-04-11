Verizon Partner Sova Names One Talk Director of Sales

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Sova (a Featured Sponsor), a leading provider of Verizon telecom solutions, just announced a new Director of Sales for One Talk, Sandie Osterhus. She will be leading the sales team for what is quickly becoming the leading single number solution in the U.S.

Osterhus said, “We encourage everyone to stop by our meeting room, Tropics B, at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo to find out more. Our expert One Talk sales team will be there with a One Talk demo kit on hand and will be able to answer any questions. We look forward to showing sub-agents the extraordinary value we bring to partner relationships."

SOVA, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has been working with Verizon almost exclusively for 23 years and was Verizon’s first Platinum Partner. They are true Verizon experts that bring industry-leading agent support services to the table. Such as:

Direct access to an experienced staff of dedicated sales support and order implementation professionals.

Quick and accurate turnaround on pricing requests.

Timely updates on order status from a single point of contact.

Continual updates on carrier products and promotions.

SOVA and carrier-sponsored product training

An in-house software program that provides agents with a secure web login to access information on their clients’ orders – including FOC dates, facility issues, expiration dates and carrier notes.

A competitive compensation schedule and FastTrack payments.

“As we enter our 25th year in business, we are thrilled to have Sandie Osterhus spearheading our One Talk program," said Gene Esopi, President and Co-Founder of SOVA. “Her knowledge of the industry and of Verizon solutions is unparalleled. Throw in the amazing support she provides our Agents, and there is no better candidate to lead our One Talk efforts."

As a Verizon Partner Program member since 1994, SOVA has earned Platinum level status; agents benefit from select privileges that many telecom solution providers cannot offer. SOVA has customized programs for telecom agents, VARs, MSPs, and telesales organizations and provides customer solutions in every product category including voice and data, network, Cloud, mobility, machine-to-machine, managed internet, VoIP, and global services. SOVA’s award-winning agent program features no quotas, no minimums, no commitments; dedicated pre-sales and post-sales specialists; simplified quoting and ordering; and a state-of-the-art agent portal. SOVA is headquartered in Plains, Pa., with additional locations in Pittston, Pa.; Denver; and West Palm Beach, Fla. To learn more about SOVA’s top tier agent program, fill out the request form at http://sova.com/contact-us or call Angela Welby at 570-824-6800 Ext 111. To learn more about SOVA visit www.sova.com or call 570-824-6800.

For more information about SOVA, visit meeting room Tropics B during Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2017.