Verizon Outlines New Operating Structure

By Edward Gately

Verizon has implemented a new operating structure focused on three areas: media and telematics, network and technology, and customer and product operations.

As part of this structure, the company has hired Hans Vestberg, Ericsson’s former CEO, as executive vice president for Verizon’s new network and technology team. Vestberg will report to Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam, and will lead an organization responsible for further developing the architecture of Verizon’s fiber-centric networks. He initially will be based in Sweden and is expected to join the U.S.-based team later this spring.

Verizon’s network assets consist of its 4G LTE network, the largest 5G test-bed in the United States; its residential fiber network; a global Internet backbone and undersea cable network; and, with the recent acquisition of XO Communications, fiber assets in 45 of the top 50 markets in the country.

Continuing to report to McAdam will be Marni Walden as executive vice president for media and telematics, and John Stratton as executive vice president for customer and product operations.

“This new structure is designed to accelerate our progress toward delivering the promise of the digital world to customers," McAdams said. “It will give us greater organizational agility to continue to lead the market with our wireless and fiber services, scale and expand our media and telematics businesses, and maintain the leadership in network reliability and new technology that is a Verizon trademark."

Media and telematics will focus on integrating, scaling and growing Verizon’s portfolio of new businesses in digital media and telematics. The combination of AOL with the assets of Yahoo will give Verizon more than 1.3 billion digital media users and generate $7 billion in revenue.

The customer and product operations team will focus on operating and growing Verizon’s established businesses, which include: Verizon Wireless, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Partner Solutions, Verizon Consumer Markets and Verizon Business Markets. These businesses generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and serve more than 120 million customers.