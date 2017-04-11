VARStreet Preps WorksLeader App

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — VARStreet (Booth 331 and a Featured Sponsor), the leading provider of Quoting and E-Commerce application on the cloud for VARS in USA and Canada is working on another application that will be available globally. This application, already complete and undergoing Beta test currently, will be available for sale across all geographies from July 2017.

The new application aptly named “WorksLeader" will be an all in one application for businesses, all size, across the globe. It will include – Sales Quoting, CRM, catalog management, Sourcing and a very modern and responsive E-Commerce Store. The base engine on which the WorksLeader application is built on is “VARStreet" and hence it will have all the features and functionalities that VARStreet offers along with the other functionalities that are added to meet the requirements of various other industry segments.

WorksLeader cloud application will be available for all geographies and across all industry verticals. This will be also available for businesses in USA & Canada that deals in products outside of IT & Office supplies, a market for which VARStreet cannot be utilized currently

WorksLeader also integrates with all major CRM, ERP & Accounting applications and also comes with stores that can provide Punch-Out with all major E-Procurement applications. It will be available in multiple variants including separate version for businesses that requires a quoting and CRM only or a full suite of all in one application.

Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet says, “WorksLeader will be a game changer for VARStreet. We have been working on this application for last 15 months and have done extensive research across various industries to understand their needs and shortcomings of their current applications. WorksLeader aims to bridge that gap and provide one stop software that will meet most of their day to day business needs"

About VARStreet

VARStreet is a cloud based All-in-One Business Management Software for all IT & Office Supplies VARS MSP’s System Integrators & Solution Providers in USA and Canada. Founded in 1999, VARStreet has worked with 4000+ VARS and 15,000+ VAR users, collective wisdom of which has helped us create the industry leading VAR Business Management application. VARStreet comprehensive Business Management suite includes – integration with 35+ distributors for daily catalog and pricing update, a very robust Quoting Module with a Mobile Quoting App for anytime anywhere quoting, CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote solution) for large enterprise VARS, CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Sales Order Management, Purchasing / Procurement Management, and a very modern and flexible E-Commerce Store. VARStreet also integrates with all leading CRM, Accounting and ERP applications. VARStreet also comes with in-house team of 50+ engineers to handle all customizations and professional service requirements.

Whether you are a One Man VAR or a medium or large business enterprise, VARStreet has been designed to meet requirements of all VARS.

To know more about VARStreet and its products, please send an email to sales@varstreet.com or call at +1–781–262–0609.