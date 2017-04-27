Unitas Global, Equinix Team on Hybrid Cloud Service

News

Unitas Global , the leading enterprise cloud solution provider, and Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) , the global interconnection and data center company, today announced a collaboration to deliver bundled hybrid cloud services to the enterprise. Through this offering, enterprises gain turnkey access to a fully managed hybrid cloud service, eliminating the need to build and operate their own IT infrastructure. Based on the Unitas multi-cloud orchestration system and available across all 150 Equinix data centers worldwide, the solution combines Unitas Global’s managed cloud design and deployment services together with Equinix colocation and interconnection solutions, including Performance Hub and Equinix Cloud Exchange.

Highlights / Key Facts

The bundled solution delivers unique service offerings that include space, power, network, compute, storage, cloud software, Equinix Cloud Exchange direct cloud connections, cross-connects, bandwidth, and management—all dedicated to a single client, offered at one monthly price, and managed by a single vendor. As part of the solution, customers can also deploy an Equinix Performance Hub, giving them the ability to efficiently deploy IT and cloud resources at the edge, closest to their end-users, thus increasing global network and application performance.

Unitas’ multi-cloud orchestration system connects to Platform Equinix, a platform connecting myriad providers across its global ecosystem. The offering enables on-demand, customizable options for enterprises leveraging hybrid cloud solutions as part of an Interconnection Oriented Architecture (IOA). Equinix customers gain access to a streamlined cloud enablement process that decreases time-to-market and provides management capabilities to handle business-critical workloads and multiple application requirements.

Due to the unique needs of enterprise businesses, all solutions are customizable with migration, network management, security, disaster recovery, and additional managed service solutions.

Quotes

Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CTO, Unitas Global:

“Equinix was an obvious partner for Unitas when determining where to deploy our new hybrid cloud solution. Together with Equinix, we are committed to enabling global cloud adoption and digital transformation within the enterprise. Through Equinix’s interconnection platforms and vast provider network, Unitas can quickly turn-up customized hybrid cloud solutions and support global enterprises with solutions ranging from IT outsourcing, to cloud security and ...