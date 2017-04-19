This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

U.S. Fiber Penetration Reaches Important Milestone
By Edward Gately
April 19, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

U.S. businesses in nearly half of commercial buildings now have access to fiber-based Internet.

That’s according to the latest research from Vertical Systems Group. The annual benchmark figure measures fiber-lit, multi-tenant and company-owned buildings in the United States with 20 or more employees.

The fiber gap, which refers to the remaining commercial buildings with no access to optical fiber facilities, decreased to 50.4 percent in 2016, down from nearly 90 percent in 2004.

“Fiber footprints have been highly valued assets in nearly every merger transaction in the industry during the past two years," said Rosemary Cochran, principal at Vertical Systems Group. “The density of fiber-lit buildings’ on-net and geographic reach are significant competitive differentiators. For 2017, network providers report that fiber footprint expansion is the top factor that will drive carrier Ethernet growth and support rising demand for other gigabit-speed services."

Active optical fiber is the most widely deployed access technology for the delivery of carrier Ethernet services in the United States, according to the research. Fiber access also is preferred by service providers and business customers for higher-speed dedicated connectivity to the Internet, cloud services, data centers, hybrid VPNs and emerging SDN-enabled services.

Vertical Systems Group is a market research and strategic consulting firm specializing in defensible measurement of the networking industry.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
April 20, 2016
Birch Chasing Million-Building Fiber Milestone
James Anderson
News
April 14, 2016
Steady U.S. Fiber Growth Evident in New Study
James Anderson
News
February 23, 2016
FiberLight Names Former BTI Systems Exec SVP of Sales
Edward Gately
News
May 25, 2016
NetCarrier Channel Leader Joins Line Systems
James Anderson
Article
March 03, 2016
Case Study: North Bridge Secure Systems Secures, Updates Mobility for VoIP Employees

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 