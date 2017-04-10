TouchTone Communications Announces New Incentive and Promotions Program

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Nationwide voice and data service provider TouchTone Communications (Booth 654) has announced its latest incentive and customer promotions program to partners selling its MPLS, hosted PBX and SIP-based digital PRI services.

Now through June 30, 2017, customers will receive three months of free MPLS and/or digital-PRI service when they sign a new 3-year contract.

“The program was designed to give our partners a competitive advantage by helping to attract and keep more customers, and as a result, help them win more business, drive their profitability and increase customer satisfaction," said Ken McCormack, TouchTone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s a win-win for both the customer and the agent."

McCormack continued, “Customers look at their agent as someone that they can rely on for expert knowledge, advice, and performance when it comes to communication and technology solutions. If they are able to provide them a quality solution, while saving them money, they will continue to look to them for future solutions."

In addition to the customer promotion, the new program also offers generous cash incentives to partners. Now through June 30, 2017, partners earn a 100% cash bonus, up to $10,000 per customer, for MPLS service; $7,000 cash for every five digital PRI T1s; and $5,000 cash for every 50 hosted PBX seats submitted. All bonuses are paid in addition to standard residual commissions.

For additional information visit TouchTone’s booth, #654, at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo (April 11-13, 2017), or call 800-900-3668.

About TouchTone Communications

Headquartered in Whippany, NJ, TouchTone Communications is a facilities-based, full service telecommunications carrier and reseller. TouchTone has been serving residential, business, enterprise and wholesale customers across the United States since 1993 and prides itself on providing the highest quality service at the most competitive rates, while always maintaining first-class customer service. For more information, visit www.touchtone.net.