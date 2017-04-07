Telegration Brings Basa Back as New President

By Edward Gately

News

Telegration has formally introduced Tim Basa, previously with BullsEye Telecom, as its new president, and Dan Williamson, who has been with the company since 1998, as chief operating officer.

Basa returns to Telegration, the master sales agency and provider of business telecommunication services, after 12 years. He was serving as BullsEye’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. (We interviewed his replacement at BullsEye, Brian Babich, in this podcast.)

While at Telegration from 1997-2005, he was responsible for many facets of the business, including the development and management of the Telegration sales force, branch office network and national partners network. Partners include internet service providers, application service providers, VARs, CLECs, independent sales agents and consultants.

“Converging technologies and distribution channels have created an awesome opportunity for suppliers and channel sales partners," Basa said. “Telegration will continue to innovate while providing exclusive advantages, long-term stability and personalized support for our channel sales partners. Telegration’s team of experts is focused on raising the standards for the distribution of business telecommunications and cloud services nationwide. Our energy, commitment and focus will directly benefit our sales and supplier partner communities, and ultimately benefit their end-user customers."

Denis Raue, who has been Telegration’s president and CEO since its formation in 1990, will maintain in his role as chief executive.

As COO, Williamson will oversee all departmental operations, and continue to manage client order fulfillment and Telegration’s existing base of revenue. He joined Telegration as vice president of sales, and has since filled the roles of general manager and executive vice president.

“Over two decades, Dan has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and sales accomplishments," Raue said. “He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and brings to this position a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. His wealth of experience, particularly in corporate account management, channel management and operations, including running service and order fulfillment, will be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate growth towards our 2020 vision and previously announced strategic actions."