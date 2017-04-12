TeleDomani Debuts New Website

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TeleDomani (Booth 915) is happy to announce the launch of our new website, www.teledomani.com. The new website is designed with a fresh new look and user-friendly navigation and features content focused on the latest information about our company and services.

We’ve also launched our new and improved Partner Portal which allows our Agent Partners to access important information at their fingertips.

Mike Kakoullis says, “TeleDomani’s new website is great, and the portal provides me with everything I need in one place. I can easily locate documents, promos, news updates and events and manage my own dashboard. This makes working with TeleDomani a no-brainer."

About TeleDomani

TeleDomani, Inc., powered by MPG Management has earned the rank of #1 agent in 2016 for the Verizon Partner Program , with over 20 years’ experience is a leader in the program with its robust, tenured dedicated Verizon partner support team. TeleDomani offers our partners access to over 100 service providers worldwide, managed & professional IT services, Cloud based UcaaS Providers and much more. Top-notch back office support allows agents to focus on their core business, not quotas, commitments or carrier follow up. Technology is constantly evolving; TeleDomani’s dedication to excellence and provider relationships as a leading Master Agent assists our partners in bringing it all together.