TeleDomani Announces New Hires

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TeleDomani (Booth 915) continues to grow! We strive to give our agents the BEST experience.

Gina Pigott, CEO said, “Our mission is to help as many people as possible achieve their dreams and goals and to reach their full potential… and to have the highest quality of life. In our ever-changing industry with state-of-the art technologies, we have recently brought on several people to our unparalleled back office. These new employees possess knowledge in all areas of telecommunications and their mission is to keep our agents’ businesses growing just like ours is!" Our white glove service continues across all departments at TeleDomani and we are proud to announce the addition of the following new employees:

Tracey Abernethy: Marketing Specialist. Tracey joined us in September of 2016 and has quickly become a valued member of our family. Tracey comes to us with years of experience, particularly in the Trade Show Management and Event Coordination space. Tracey was key in the development of our newly designed website, promotional materials and social media presence. Tracey states, “There is a supportive infrastructure that encourages growth and extending beyond what you thought you could achieve." Tracey loves to travel and experience new people, cultures, food and customs. Tracey is always available to our agent partners for website partner portal access and marketing collateral they may need.

Michelle Gavilondo: Executive Assistant - Michelle was recently added to the TeleDomani team as the Assistant to the CEO, Gina Pigott. She has worked as an executive assistant and with other sales organizations. Michelle understands the need for quick turnaround times and efficiency in the release of information. Michelle says, “At TeleDomani each employee really cares about the business and it is not just a job to them. We are here to help the Agents get the job done." Michelle is a member of a successful trio in which she sings and plays guitar.

Rick Miller: Verizon Partner Support - Rick comes to us with 20 years of telecom experience as a new VPP Specialist. During ten years at Verizon he was a Sales Engineer. He specializes in MPLS, Ethernet, DIA, Data colo and security products. Rick agrees that “TeleDomani has a great group of people!" He lives in Pennsylvania and enjoys motorcycles.

Patricia Kenner: Verizon Partner Support – Patricia, aka Trish, also comes to us from Verizon in the role of VPP Partner Support. During her tenure at Verizon, she provided high quality customer service and timely resolutions to inquiries and provided training, technical and analytical support. Patricia enjoys bowling, softball, biking and boot camp.

Victor Berrios: Verizon Partner Support - Victor comes from Verizon. He managed a team that delivered telecom services throughout New York State. Victor was also a project manager during his 28 years with Verizon and was instrumental in navigating the internal processes and departments to get the customer exactly what they needed. “I feel more a part of a team than ever! Even more so, part of a family who wants to ...