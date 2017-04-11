This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

TeleDomani Announces First Carrier-Sponsored President’s Club
April 11, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TeleDomani Inc. (Booth 915) has exciting news to share at Channel Partners 2017!

We are happy to announce our first Carrier-Sponsored President’s Club, giving our agents an extra incentive to “drive" for this year.

Partners of TeleDomani will have the chance to win a pair of all- inclusive tickets through several of our sponsors including Broadview Networks, Line Systems, Spectrum and of course TeleDomani Inc. will be sponsoring a pair as well.

We are “revved up" to celebrate those qualifying, hardworking, dedicated agents at Secrets Wild Orchid in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Excursions, dinner and receptions on the beach, laughs and good times await - this is something that no one will want to miss.  Let TeleDomani help you get in the race to win the TeleDomani 50K and help you cross the finish line to Jamaica. 

Carmine Yodice, Director of Business Development, says, “If you have been to TeleDomani events before, then you already know; if you haven’t … get ready for the time of your life!!" 

Make sure that you contact marketing@mpgmac.com for full details on how to earn your trip to Montego Bay. 

About TeleDomani
TeleDomani, Inc., powered by MPG Management has earned the rank of #1 agent in 2016 for the Verizon Partner Program , with over 20 years’ experience is a leader in the program with its robust, tenured  dedicated Verizon partner support team.  TeleDomani, offers our partners access to over 100 service providers worldwide, managed & professional IT services, Cloud based UcaaS Providers and much more.  Top-notch back office support allows agents to focus on their core business, not quotas, commitments or carrier follow up. Technology is constantly evolving; TeleDomani’s dedication to excellence and provider relationships as a leading Master Agent assists our partners in bringing it all together.

