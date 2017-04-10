Telarus Sponsors Shark Tank-Style Competition at 2017 Partner Summit

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Telarus, Inc. (Booth 549 and a Signature Sponsor), master agent of business data, voice, cloud, and data center services, today announced that it will host a Shark Tank style completion at its 2017 Partner Summit event in Park City, UT.
“We are thrilled to offer our partners the chance to compete for $10,000 to grow their business via a Shark Tank style competition," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “As entrepreneurs, we know how hard it can be to expand on a great idea. We believe with this seed money a partner can take their business to the next level."
Partners have an opportunity to submit a plan for how they will use the $10,000 prize money to grow their business. It could be an innovative new website, CRM, hiring additional staff, or any other idea. Submissions will be evaluated by a team of internal Telarus employees. The Entrants with the top three Innovation Plan entries will be notified and will present their ideas on the main stage Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Partner Summit. The winner will be determined by an overall vote from the participants using the app.
Set at the stunning Stein Eriksen Lodge, Telarus Partner Summit is the premier partner event in the industry, last year attracting over 425 partners and suppliers. Over 40 suppliers are sponsoring and exhibiting at the conference including ACC Business, AireSpring, Birch Communications, CenturyLink, Comcast, Ecessa, Granite, inContact, IPitimi, Jive Communications, MegaPath, RighCentral, ShoreTel, Spectrum, TPX, Vonage Business, and XO.
General registration for the award-winning event begins on April 10, 2017, via the event web site: www.TelarusPartnerSummit.com.
For more information about the event, or to make reservations, please contact Amy Bailey, VP of Marketing for Telarus, at abailey@telarus.com.
About Telarus
Telarus is a technology services master agent who holds contracts with over 80 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners See What Others Can’t, we have created a set of tools to help them win more business. We are proud to offer our partners performance monitoring of all circuits ordered, patented pricing tools aide in carrier selection/optimization and cloud engineers to aid partners in complex network design. Our project management team ensures the services ordered are turned up properly. Account management to allow partners to focus on selling while our team manages the renewal process and upsells on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best master agent by the members of the Telecom Association for over five years in a row and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents. For more information on the Telarus partner program, please visit www.telarus.com/partners or call 877-346-3232.