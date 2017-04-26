Telarus Selects Vonage Business Alum as Partner Development Manager

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in March.**

Master agent Telarus has hired industry veteran Lisa Benton, formerly with Vonage Business, as its new senior partner development manager of north Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

In this role, Benton will help existing Telarus partners expand their UCaaS and SD-WAN practices, as well as recruit new partners. In addition to Vonage Business, she also held channel management positions at nexVortex and Richardson Communications.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa to our Southwest partner development team," said Christina Curtis, Telarus’ regional vice president of the Southwest region. “Lisa is a seasoned industry veteran who knows how to attract top-selling partners and is very familiar with all of the unique tools and resource(s) Telarus provides for them to grow their cloud, network, and UCaaS practices. As our channel manager at Vonage, we’ve experienced first-hand her unique ability to help our partners exceed their own growth targets with her responsiveness, attention to detail, and thorough understanding of today’s communication technology. She will be a huge asset for our partners in north Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas."

During her tenure with Vonage, Benton supported the channel in Texas, specializing in the training and development of new partners. She has many years of experience in SD-WAN, network and UCaaS sales.

“From a supplier channel manager perspective, I have supported Telarus and its partners for years," Benton said. “Now I am proud to be working with them directly as a member of the dynamic Telarus team. … Here, I get to offer partners resources that help them compete in an ever-changing landscape of cloud services, resources that other master agents haven’t take(n) the time or expense to build. I look forward (to) leveraging these resources along with my knowledge of the industry to help new and existing partners unleash their full growth potential now and in the future."