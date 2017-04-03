Telarus Chooses Spectrum Enterprise, TWC Vet for Partner Development Role

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

Master agent Telarus has hired Nicole Beck, previously with Spectrum Enterprise, as its new senior partner development manager of the Midwest.

In this role, Beck will help existing Telarus channel partners expand their UCaaS and SD-WAN practices, as well as recruit new partners. Beck comes to Telarus with more than eight years of channel sales experience, working for Spectrum Business and Time Warner Cable (TWC) Business Class.

“We are excited to welcome Nikki to our Midwest partner development team," said Mike Gottwalt, Telarus’ regional vice president of the Midwest. “Nikki is a seasoned industry veteran who knows how to attract top-selling partners and is very familiar with all of the unique tools and resource(s) Telarus provides for them to grow their cloud, network and UCaaS practices. As our channel manager at Time Warner Cable, we’ve experienced first-hand her unique ability to help our partners exceed their own growth targets with her responsiveness, attention to detail and thorough understanding of today’s communication technology. She will be a huge asset for our partners in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois."

During her tenure with TWC, Beck held several roles within the channel-sales and account-management groups, focusing on training and development of new partners. She has many years of experience in both cable and fiber sales, and has delivered support and guidance to VARs, telco agents and technology sales partners looking to expand their cloud and connectivity practices.

“I have supported Telarus and its partners for years, and now I am proud to be working with them directly as a member of the dynamic Telarus team," she said. “There is a reason Telarus is the fastest-growing master agent in the industry. Apart from their superior support and engineers, Telarus offers its partners a free real-time quoting system, fiber map lookup app for iPhone, free network monitoring, hosted voice monitoring, UCaaS and SD-WAN product matrices, and demand generation technology. Here I get to offer partners resources that help them compete in an ever-changing landscape of cloud services, resources that other master agents haven’t taken the time or expense to build. I look forward leveraging these resources along with my knowledge of the industry to help new and existing partners unleash their full growth potential now and in the future."