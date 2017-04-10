TBI Rolls Out New Systems to Increase Sales Support Accountability

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TBI (Booth 854) has rolled out new systems within its back office to follow through on its commitment to provide partners and their customers with the best treatment in the channel. The white-glove services provider recently launched new tools, established metrics, and put tracking in place to ensure SLA milestones set with partners are consistently hit. Altogether, this provides the 50+-person sales support staff with greater visibility into the status of requests, prompting proactive escalation to assure clearly defined SLAs are adhered to.

All requests are automatically logged into NetSuite, an enterprise-grade CRM and ERP, and monitored under carrier-agreed-upon and internal SLAs by team managers. Working with NetSuite, TBI’s support teams can perform ticket-level management of quotes, contracts, and orders, and proactively communicate contract end dates for superior base management. Additionally, this software equips staff to better communicate deployment of service schedules and escalation turnaround timeframes, helping improve efficiencies and reinforce the culture of accountability within the department.

To create more urgency around requests, key performance indicators like response times for quotes and contract generation are pulled from NetSuite and displayed in real time on dashboards throughout the office. These metrics help triage opportunities that have gone beyond SLAs, and hold both employees and carriers accountable for turning around partner requests within agreed SLAs. Overall, internal KPIs and employee dashboards ensure TBI stays on top of partner requests, and moves with more speed and accuracy to fulfill them.

“We are very focused on creating the best experience for our partners and their customers," said Adam Knudsen, TBI’s Senior Director of Operation. “We’re utilizing best-of-breed software, documenting best practices and setting high, but achievable, metrics to track all opportunities from start to finish. This is allowing us to develop a better culture and attitude throughout the department, and is one of many examples of how we constantly aim to add more value to our already stellar support department. We’ve also established 10 standards for our dedicated telco and cableco teams to follow, and have rolled out carrier-specific certification programs to better train them."

By methodically deploying new systems and tools within its back office, TBI has strengthened its position as the safest place for partners to send their business. These initiatives have helped fortify the white-glove service approach that differentiates TBI in the marketplace. Providing a culture of urgency, accountability, and communication gives partners confidence and lends further credibility to their businesses.

TBI is already in the next phase of a systems rollout, and will be ready to announce more back office metrics and steps they’re taking to strengthen accountability in summer 2017.

About TBI

TBI is the nation’s leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner’s advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients’ desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all their clients’ technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, project managers, and solutions engineers certified in the latest industry-leading technologies.