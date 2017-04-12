TBI Adds New Marketing, Training Programs

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — TBI (Booth 854), the nation’s leading third-party technology distributor, has vigorously kicked off 2017, adding talent and establishing new marketing and training programs to further provide value to its partner community. With these new people and initiatives, the white-glove services provider has increased its national coverage and enhanced its ability to provide partners and their customers with the best treatment in the channel.

Channel Managers: Five new national channel managers have been hired:

Bill Vander Vennet – Southwest

Brian Asher – Southeast

Dick Bennet – Minneapolis/St. Paul

Donna Chaillet – Northeast

Vanessa Byrd – East Coast

These experienced sales professionals are responsible for recruiting new partners in their coverage areas and quarterbacking deals to ensure the right provider and solution are chosen to solve customer challenges.

Sales Trainer: An experienced sales trainer has come aboard to help with partner onboarding and training around TBI’s resources and support processes. Kathryn Wilkie is responsible for working with new partners to build continued success through sales enablement and strategy in the first few months of their journey with TBI. Her top priority is to get partners up to speed so they can make money faster.

Solutions Engineers: To assist partners on the discovery, design, and implementation of opportunities, TBI has brought on two new technology leads in its Chicago headquarters. Joe Fizor and Miguel Sanchez are responsible for working through complex deals with partners and customers to ensure all technical needs are met. As vendor-agnostic engineering resources, they are well versed and certified in various technology platforms.

“I am incredibly excited to have joined the TBI team," said Miguel Sanchez, one of TBI’s new Solution Engineers. “I truly believe in TBI’s mission to offer the best solutions that meet our partners’ customers’ needs, along with the right provider to fulfill those needs."

Big Event: 2016 was TBI’s inaugural BIG Event, a two-day forum held in Chicago that educates partners on how to act on and drive revenue from opportunities involving today’s most in-demand technologies. This year, the event kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:00 AM and concludes the following day, June 15 at 2:00 PM. 200+ partner organizations fly in from across the country to hear from ...