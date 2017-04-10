SwarmSales Streamlines Sales Processes with New Reseller Tool

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — SwarmSales, Inc. (Booth 331 and a Featured Sponsor), the industry’s first digital marketplace connecting sellers and resellers with startups and enterprises, today announced Organization, a new feature that enables resellers to create their own sales team under one streamlined account.

Organization is designed specifically for channel partners and resellers who have an established team of sellers that are interested in taking advantage of the SwarmSales marketplace. Swarmsales’ Organization will link the team to one central account and manage the backend work making it easier for sales teams to focus on selling, not accounting.

“Resellers have told us they need better ways to connect and activate their teams and simplify the payment process," said Ankur Srivastava, CEO and co-founder, SwarmSales, Inc. “Our new Organization feature makes it easier than ever to activate sales teams and focus on closing deals while SwarmSales takes care of the rest."

SwarmSales @ Channel Partners Expo

SwarmSales will be exhibiting at Channel Partners Expo #CPEXPO at the Ingenious Bar in the Mandalay Bay April 10-13 and will be speaking on April 12th on the Jive Big Stage, located at Level 1, Bayside B, Booth 450, starting at 3:05 pm.

What Our Sellers and Companies are Saying

Sellers and companies are already seeing success with SwarmSales.

“SwarmSales allowed us to get three new vendors onboarded in two weeks and see revenue three weeks after that, without having to break into new accounts," C9 Cloudservices.

“SwarmSales has provided a sales platform allowing ParkMyCloud to accelerate entering new markets and verticals, and increase our month on month revenue growth with minimal risk," said Jay Chapel, CEO, ParkMyCloud.com.

Getting Started with SwarmSales is Easy

If you are a business, sales professional, or reseller interested in joining the SwarmSales marketplace, simply visit https://swarmsales.com and create a profile. SwarmSales will then match you with the best company and sales professional based on your unique needs and background. The sales process is completed through milestones that are paid for when complete.

Benefits for Startups and Enterprises

No recruiting, hiring, or long-term commitments

Use only sellers with experience in your market

No payments without results

Benefits for Sellers and Resellers

Pick only the products/services you want to sell

Get paid for every milestone

Uncapped commissions on close

About SwarmSales, Inc.

SwarmSales, Inc. is a sales-as-a-service marketplace that connects businesses with sales experts to close deals with targeted accounts faster. Swarm Sales, Inc. was founded by Ankur Srivastava, Alex Limeres, and Samir Rajguru in 2016 and is funded by UP2398, a venture capital fund created by eBay veterans and founder, Pierre Omidyar. For more information visit https://swarmsales.com.