Snow Software Goes All-In with Channel

PRESS RELEASE — Austin TX, April 25, 2017 – Snow Software, a leading developer of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is evolving its channel strategy and moving to a model where all business will be sold and delivered through, or with, a partner. Snow Software will fully engage with partners across all stages of the sales and delivery process, from driving leads and contract signing to delivery and implementation.

This move will enable Snow Software to better respond to the market opportunity for its solutions and continue to deliver the accelerated growth it has achieved over the years. For Snow’s customers and prospects, the change will bring additional Software Asset Management competence and a wider choice of partners to select from to cover the SAM skills shortage that Gartner[1] predicts: “By 2018, the SAM skills shortage will make 50% of organizations – who have implemented, or are currently implementing SAM – dependent on managed SAM services.”

For both new and existing Snow Software partners, there is the opportunity to increase revenues through software licensing, managed services growth and support. As confirmed by Gartner in its report “Software Asset Management Is Now a C-Level Imperative[2]”, SAM is becoming an increasing concern for C-level executives as budgets tighten across industries.

Key elements of Snow’s partner strategy are the launch of a partner portal, an updated partner program including joint marketing opportunities, and extended partner enablement. The portal will be the online tool where partners will have easy access to information and support from Snow Software. The updated partner program highlights the extended benefits provided by Snow for the partners that invest in training relevant to create customer value.

In addition to classroom training, partners can now access training via Snow Academy, Snow’s online learning management system. Here they can consume e-learning material, virtual classes and courses via video and face-to-face instructor-led courses on the key value areas of Snow’s SAM platform for customers, how to identify SAM opportunities and how Snow meets those needs.

Snow Software will also support partners looking to develop their own range of services based on Snow Software solutions to better support and enable their client base.

Urban Bucht, Global Vice President Partners at Snow Software, will lead the channel charge. He is tasked with recruiting and on-boarding new partners, developing partner relationships and building commercial opportunities all with the purpose of developing greater value for Snow’s customers.

“We are looking to fully engage with our partner community as we launch this new go-to- market strategy,” says Axel Kling, CEO of Snow Software. “This move is all about providing better support for our customers at the same time as we create commercial opportunity and support to our partners.”

About Snow

Snow provides Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions that ensure the $326 billion spent every year on enterprise software is money well spent – ensuring organizations have appropriate licensing for the software they use. ​

More than 6,000 organizations worldwide rely on Snow to optimize licensing across mobile, desktop, datacenter and cloud platforms. Learn more at https://www.snowsoftware.com/int.

