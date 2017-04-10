ShoreTel Backs CPI as Master Service Provider for SD-WAN

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — California-based ShoreTel, Inc. has officially endorsed CPI Telecom (Booth 117) as a master service and implementation provider for its SDWAN network solutions. Des Moines, Iowa based CPI Telecom is a full-service provider of professional network and telecom services, from installation and management of your enterprise telephony communication systems to comprehensive support for your network solutions. In addition to 24/7 available remote assistance, we have more than 14,000 affiliated technicians across the U.S. to quickly and conveniently support all of your business communications needs.

CPI is a Gold ShoreTel Champion Partner. ShoreTel, a publicly-traded company, offers hosted solutions for business communications that move beyond traditional voice and networking capabilities for a fraction of the cost. Its endorsement of CPI formalizes its enthusiasm for CPI’s products and services, which support and enhance the ShoreTel experience.

SDWAN: Innovation = Economy + Reliability

Traditional networking setups typically combined an internet connection from the fastest, cheapest, and most available provider to handle WAN/internet services with expensive MPLS services from a single provider to reliably support voice and video communications. These patchwork systems tended to be expensive, slow to deploy, and unable to scale and adjust to the changing needs of business network and virtual/cloud environments. But traditional internet networks alone couldn’t reliably meet the minimum specifications to support voice and video, due to packet loss, delay or jitter; outages and poor quality were almost guaranteed in exclusively cloud-based systems. Businesses depended on add-on MPLS networks to ensure reliable transmission of this data.

SDWAN reinvents wide area network technology by allowing multiple connections to be truly bonded and have complete application visibility and control, enabling them to support real-time applications like voice and video. SDWAN is an intelligent networking system that utilizes internet bandwidth to prioritize data over multiple pathways, building in resiliency and loss/jitter/latency correction to ensure far higher quality without down time. It’s an inexpensive, economical, and easy-to-maintain network solution.

CPI: Full-Service Implementation

CPI’s unique lab-tested solution compliments ShoreTel’s core product, enabling customization and worry-free maintenance solutions. CPI began its partnership with ShoreTel in January 2016 and has already achieved gold partner status.

How does CPI enhance ShoreTel solutions?

We provide full-service installation of your complete telephony and/or SDWAN solution. Others merely ship components to you, leaving you on your own to figure out how to implement and configure your new system.

Once your system is up and running, our solutions allow us to proactively monitor the entire solution including carrier circuits. We resolve all issues for you, usually before you know anything is wrong, reducing or eliminating downtime.

We come to you on-site and replace any failed hardware promptly, making sure your problem is resolved. Others ship you a box, leaving you on your own for installation, repair, and support.

CPI will help you deploy ShoreTel solutions using your existing internet connection, adding services to build redundancy. We’ll build your business an unprecedentedly reliable network solution—for less than traditional MPLS solutions.

Meet Our Team & See Our Solutions

CPI’s team will proudly discuss our innovative technology and SDWAN networking best practices at numerous upcoming professional events, including

Tigerpaw Conference ’16 in Omaha, Nebraska, October 25-28, 2016.

ShoreTelOne conference in Orlando, Florida, December 6-8, 2016.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, NV, April 10-13, 2017.

We look forward to meeting with you and talking about how easy and economical our partnered SD-WAN solutions can be for banks, law firms, retail stores, and other small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs).

CPI is your full-service ShoreTel network partner. Contact us today to learn more or come see us at one of our upcoming events.