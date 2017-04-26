ScanSource, ShoreTel Expand Relationship

PRESS RELEASE — SUNNYVALE, Calif. – April 26, 2017 – ShoreTel® (NASDAQ: SHOR), a leading provider of communication solutions that make interactions simple, today announced an expanded partnership with ScanSource Communications, a leading global provider of communications products and sales unit of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC).

The expanded relationship represents another milestone in our strategic transformation and establishes a consistent experience for ShoreTel channel partners by fully aligning ShoreTel’s U.S. distribution model with the two-tier distribution strategy that ShoreTel utilizes in EMEA and APAC. ShoreTel will leverage ScanSource’s expertise to increase supply chain efficiency and related value-added services for its channel partners. As a result, ShoreTel channel partners who currently buy premises-based unified communications products directly from ShoreTel will transition to procuring ShoreTel’s onsite solutions through ScanSource with a target effective date of July 1, 2017.

ShoreTel continues to invest in enhancing its innovative ShoreTel ConnectTM unified communications solution, which delivers a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated feature set that makes it easy for businesses and their users to interact. Connect provides businesses with a consistent, intuitive user experience that can be easily deployed through three different models - cloud, hybrid and onsite - the latter of which will now be offered through ScanSource. Additionally, ShoreTel will provide continued sales and marketing support for partners who distribute ShoreTel’s onsite solutions via ScanSource.

“ScanSource has proven that they have the expertise, scalability and support to make ShoreTel resellers successful, which made them an ideal partner to assist us in aligning our distribution approach in the U.S. with our global strategies,” said David Petts, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer success for ShoreTel. “The consistent two-tier approach also allows ShoreTel to strengthen its focus on our cloud services capabilities, which will help to accelerate the innovative features and solutions that we provide our partners and customers.”

By working with ScanSource, resellers have access to the largest inventory of ShoreTel products, centralized distribution with same-day shipping, professional services teams, and exceptional support services which help resellers take time and costs out of everyday processes.

These value-added services, along with ScanSource’s comprehensive business enablement tools, enable resellers to configure the best ShoreTel solutions to meet their end-users’ needs and focus their efforts on growing their business.

“ShoreTel has long been a strong strategic partner to ScanSource Communications, and we are thrilled that they see the value our technology solutions services can provide to resellers,” said Rich Long, president of ScanSource Communications. “In addition to providing ShoreTel’s leading communications solutions, we have also developed customized tools, like Omni+, that can help resellers be even more effective in delivering solutions to their end users.”

“Harbor Networks has relied on ScanSource for over seven years now, and it has been a tremendous experience,” said Greg Bertschmann, president of Harbor Networks, a ScanSource Communications reseller partner. “ScanSource’s expertise around inventory management, process and delivery are great, but the people are even better. We work every day with ScanSource, not just on order fulfillment, but on education and marketing initiatives, as well. They are an integral part of our success.”

About ShoreTel, Inc.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ: SHOR) provides businesses worldwide with communication solutions that make interactions simple. From business phone systems, unified communications and contact center solutions to a fully hosted voice and SMS development platform, ShoreTel delivers unmatched flexibility and ease for companies looking to increase productivity and drive innovation. ShoreTel offers solutions in the cloud, onsite or a hybrid of both, giving customers the freedom to choose the best fit for their business needs now and in the future. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., ShoreTel has offices and partners worldwide. For more information, visit shoretel.com.

AbouSScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale, barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking and technology services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services. ScanSource is committed to helping its resellers and sales partners choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992, the Company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and was named one of the 2016 Best Places to Work in South Carolina. ScanSource ranks #685 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.