Salestream Merging with mTusker, Bringing Added Value to the Channel

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Please click here for a recap of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in January.**

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Salestream Software (Booth 754), a provider of lead-to-cash software offerings for the telecom industry, and mTusker (Booth 1036 and a Signature Sponsor), an ERP and CRM sales and operational software provider, on Tuesday signed an agreement in principle to merge.

The announcement was made during this week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Salestream is the larger of the two companies and its name will be retained for the combined organization. The merger will likely be final in the next 60 days.

Salestream’s partner community includes about 75 providers on its MasterStream hosted platform, such as XO Communications, Level 3 Communications, Mitel, Frontier Communications, Birch Communications and others.

Steve Roberts, Salestream’s co-founder and CEO, tells Channel Partners that his company has not had the time to develop completely in some areas like trouble ticketing and inventory, and workflow management, “so we’ve had some conspicuous holes in the product line."

“We noticed that mTusker has a very good technology in those areas and has a very modular system," he said. “So we’ve been having some discussions and decided finally that it made a great deal of sense."

mTusker gets a “position of dominance in the marketplace as an established leader and we get a technology partner who’s had great technology and a good design capability that we can pick up and get additional development resources," Roberts said.

“Now we can be the quoting and ERP platform for the telecom industry," he said.

Roger Toennis, mTusker’s CEO, said the merger means his company gets access to a “whole new part of the channel, which is the provider space where Salestream is a very powerful presence."

“This is one of the most synergistic mergers that I’ve ever been involved with and the teams that we have are very complimentary to each other," he said. “And I think the channel is going to be very happy with the added value. It’s not just going to be one plus one equals two, it’s going to be one plus one equals 11."

Both companies have partner programs and those will be consolidated, Toennis said.

“There’s some overlap, some master agencies that use MasterStream also use us, but it’s not a very big overlap," he said. “We bring things to the table and types of customers that are not right for MasterStream, and MasterStream brings to the table customers that we haven’t had access to before. So we think that both sets of customers win with the combination."