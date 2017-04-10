SaaSMAX Intros SaaS Products to the Channel

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO —- SaaSMAX Corp. (Booth 568), the IT Channel's value-add marketplace and distributor for Cloud Software (“SaaS") companies and IT Solution Providers has launched five innovative Channel-friendly SaaS products that broaden the scope and value a Channel Partner can bring to their clients: ClicData, FastSensor, ContractWorks, SecureDocs and Telestax.

“SaaSMAX is excited about introducing these game-changing platforms, all of which pave the road for future success in the IT Channel," said Dina Moskowitz, SaaSMAX Founder and CEO. “Each of these Software-as-a-Service products brings a unique and specialized offering to today’s channel partners, who are looking to maximize revenue while playing the role of the forward-thinking trusted advisor on the cutting edge of technology."

More information about each of our newest SaaS products is provided below:

ClicData, LLC - Business Intelligence: ClicData provides Solution Providers with a unique opportunity to bring cutting-edge productivity and ROI to clients, with the first cloud-based Data Visualization and Business Intelligence platform. ClicData provides the ability to see and report on every KPI used to run any business in real time. With more than 1,000 ways to connect to data, KPIs become real-time, actionable and collaborative. ClicData is pleased announced a Q2 release for 15 new native connectors including XERO, NetSuite, Instagram, Facebook Ads and more. The company is currently offering double commissions during Q2 for any SaaSMAX reseller.

About SaaSMAX Corp.

SaaSMAX Corp. is the IT Channel's value-add marketplace and distributor for Cloud Software (“SaaS") companies to fast-track their indirect channel program development and expansion. Leveraging its team of SaaS Channel experts, its channel partner ecosystem, and its proprietary partner intelligence and matchmaking technologies, SaaSMAX helps SaaS companies with Reseller Partner Program Design and Development, Partner Recruitment Strategy; Partner “Matchmaking," Partner Profiling, Partner Intelligence, Partner Management Processes, Channel Marketing and Partner Engagement. IT Solution Providers & Resellers can join SaaSMAX for free to find and do business with a broad array of vertical and horizontal SaaS software applications, earning special commissions and incentives as a member of the SaaSMAX Community. SaaSMAX was also recently named SMBTechFest’s Best Cloud Strategy for Q4 2016. To learn more about us: www.SaaSMAX.com, and follow us on Twitter @SaaSMAX.