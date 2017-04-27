Riverbed Hails Xirrus Acquisition, Challenges Cisco

By James Anderson

News

RIVERBED PARTNER SUMMIT – Riverbed Technology is building its solutions using its recent streak of acquisitions.

In just the past year and a half, the San Francisco-based company has acquired Ocedo, Aternity, and most recently, Xirrus.

Riverbed used its annual Partner Summit in Santa Barbara, California, to explain how the acquisitions – Xirrus in particular – will fit into its strategy. Riverbed announced plans to acquire Xirrus last week in a move that will deepen Riverbed’s SD-WAN offering and provide a standalone Wi-Fi offering. Riverbed executives say Xirrus brings an enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution to the table.

While buying cloud-based management system Ocedo last year was a major step for Riverbed’s SD-WAN efforts, purchasing Xirrus solved an unmet demand.

"We recognize that the Ocedo technology, while elegant and designed in a very interesting way, was lacking some enterprise features and also probably lacking the type of scale and density you need in order to deploy into very large organizations," said Paul O'Farrell, senior vice president of Riverbed’s SteelHead unit.

O’Farrell told Channel Partners that Xirrus helps impact the local area network (LAN) as well as the wide area network (WAN). He says Riverbed was impressed with Xirrus' customer list and design and found that their cloud management system meshed well with Riverbed’s.

Xirrus is well known for providing Wi-Fi at large conferences and sporting events. Riverbed speakers on Wednesday delivered a not-so-subtle warning to Cisco about the acquisition.

"I think it's potentially not just a Meraki killer but will bring even broader disruption to the Wi-Fi market," O’Farrell said.

CEO Jerry Kennelly compared Riverbed’s SteelHead SD-WAN to Cisco’s Intelligent WAN, criticizing Cisco’s use of routers.

"Let them poison the well on their side. Sell SteelHead with the SD-WAN together, and we'll have an incredible future," Kennelly told partners.

Kennelly called Cisco a “lead-generation machine" that will create demand for Riverbed’s SD-WAN solution. O’Farrell says the company has respect for Cisco and that many Riverbed employees came from Cisco.

"But if you look at what's happening in the networking industry over the last 20 years, Cisco has been extraordinarily successful at creating very strong barriers to entry to other players in the market," he told Channel Partners.

The Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certifications are good example. They became the universal standard and language for network administrators but at the same time “put a break on innovation."

"Because they had a near monopoly on many segments of the networking market, they didn't feel ...