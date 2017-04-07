Re-Invent Adds to Leadership Team

News

PRESS RELEASE — SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – APRIL 7, 2017 – Re-invent, a provider of private-label cloud-based Unified Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center solutions and a subsidiary of Saddleback Communications, announced today that it has added senior leaders to support the growth and expansion of the Re-invent Reseller Partner Program nationwide.

“Re-invent has experienced significant growth over the past five years thanks to the leadership of Ray Napoletano, who is Mr. Re-invent,” said Bill Bryant, president of Saddleback Communications. “We are building on his vision and relationships with our valued reseller partners by investing in talent that will enable us to deliver on the full potential of the Re-invent Reseller Program.

Ray Napoletano, director of sales operations, is joined by additional industry executives in senior executive roles:

Mike Edl, vice president – customer service and operations

Susanne Peters, vice president – sales and marketing

Mike Edl is charged with providing world-class customer service for Saddleback Communications and Re-invent. He has responsibility for customer service, IT, field operations, planning, engineering, and the Network Operations Center.

Previously, Edl held a variety of positions within the telecom sector, including CTO for ImOn Communications, a CLEC in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; senior vice president of network services for Hawaiian Telecom as well as other operational, planning and engineering positions with various CLECs and ILECs beginning in 1980. He has an MBA from Case Western University and an undergraduate degree in Management, and is a member the AZ Technology Council, the Society of Communications Technology Consultants International and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

Susanne Peters is charged with driving marketing and sales strategy for the company. She brings national andinternational telecommunications, solutions sales and business development expertise to her new role. Previously, she has held executive positions with ...