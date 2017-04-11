Re-invent Debuts Accession Meeting

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Re-invent (Booth 669), a provider of private-label cloud-based Unified Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center solutions and a subsidiary of Saddleback Communications, announced today the integration of in-demand collaboration capabilities with its suite of unified communications solutions.

The new service, Accession Meeting, is available immediately to all Re-invent reseller partners. It provides web-based audio and video conferencing, including web collaboration features such as screen sharing, whiteboard annotations and presentation capabilities – all via a desktop or mobile client downloaded to off-the-shelf devices.

Accession Meeting is fully integrated with Re-invent’s unified communications platform, Accession UC from Metaswitch, the world's leading cloud native communications software company.

“Adding Accession Meeting enables our reseller partners to offer their business customers the ability to collaboration from one platform – rather than using separated, disconnected tools," said Susanne Peters, Re-invent’s vice president of sales and marketing. “And, more importantly, it’s a new service our reseller partners can charge for, increasing their wallet share and customer stickiness."

Re-invent’s reseller partners can leverage Accession Meeting to boost sales in a few ways, said Ray Napoletano, Reinvent’s director of sales operations. “Our reseller partners can offer this service immediately to their existing cloud UC customers as an add-on, oftentimes displacing other one-off solutions and owning more of the customer’s account and spend," Napoletano said.

“With new customers, Accession Meeting can be a door opener. Instead of asking about their phone system, reseller partners can ask prospects how they are managing their meetings. That’s a very different conversation."

Accession Meeting is automatically available to all Re-invent reseller partners. “The service is intuitive to sell and provisioned as easily as downloading a UC client to customers’ devices. A one-hour training demo is all it takes to get started," said Napoletano.

Accession Meeting offers:

Video conferencing

Document sharing

Ad hoc and scheduled meetings

Desktop remote control

Outlook integration

Host controls, such as mute/unmute panelists, recording and more

Questions-and-answers dialog box with live or text answers

Registration and post-webinar reporting

Unlike other collaboration solutions, Accession Meeting also includes unlimited audio at no charge.

