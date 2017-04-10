Re-invent Adds Sales, CRM Capabilities to Partner Portal

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Re-invent (Booth 669), a provider of private-label cloud-based Unified Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center solutions and a subsidiary of Saddleback Communications, announced today the addition of powerful new sales and CRM capabilities to our proprietary Re-invent Partner Portal (RPP). RPP is a comprehensive business management platform that enables Re-invents private-label reseller partners to manage all aspects of their cloud communications business – from quoting services and order management to telephone number assignment and customer billing.

“RPP is the key to empowering our reseller partners to transform their organizations into next-generation cloud communications businesses," said Ray Napoletano, director of sales and operations for Re-invent and RPP architect. “We are constantly working with our reseller partners on ways to improve RPP’s functionality, so we are very excited to announce several new capabilities based in part on their feedback. Separately, they are significant additions, and together they offer Re-invent reseller partners an even more powerful market advantage."

The new capabilities include:

Account Manager – Available now, Account Manager, is a module that enables Re-invent reseller partners to consolidate, manage and view all customer contact data, orders and trouble tickets as well as manage contract terms, commissions and other key data.

“Account Manager is basically a CRM system for our reseller partners," says Napoletano. “It allows them to better manage their customer base, so they can optimize revenue and get a handle on churn. Plus, they can avoid the significant cost of buying a standalone CRM."

QuoteLink – Available now, QuoteLink is a tool that allows Re-invent reseller partners to send quotes to customers via a webpage – rather than via email – and get notification when the prospect views the quote. Coming enhancements to this tool also will allow our reseller partners to post additional marketing collateral so prospects can view all documents in one place.

“Instead of sending quotes to prospects as email attachments," said Napoletano, “QuoteLink enables our reseller partners to provide information in a professionally branded way and be notified when it is viewed, which improves opportunity tracking and follow up."

Dealer View – Available now, Dealer View is a feature that allows Re-invent reseller partners to offer their dealers or subagents the ability to see ordering and local number porting (LNP) data and status for their specific customers via a secure, partitioned view

“Many of our reseller partners rely on an extensive dealer network to sell their hosted VoIP and UC services," said Napoletano. “Dealer View enables them to ...