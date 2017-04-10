RapidScale Debuts Unified Security Management

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO —RapidScale (Booth 644), a leader in managed cloud services, has launched a new CloudSecurity offering, Unified Security Management. After analyzing several solutions, RapidScale ultimately decided on the USM platform to provide a comprehensive toolset to help its customers meet and exceed their compliance and security requirements.

Specifically, the Unified Security Management approach eliminates the complexity and costs of integrating and maintaining multiple point solutions. It includes five core security capabilities, including asset discovery, behavioral monitoring, vulnerability assessment, SIEM, and intrusion detection.

“Our customers have increasing demands around the security of their data and the cost of meeting various compliances. The USM solution will enable our Support team to deploy the tools necessary to secure sensitive data at a very reasonable cost," says Duane Barnes, SVP, Cloud Engineering at RapidScale.

This new addition to RapidScale’s CloudSecurity offerings is a complete platform that unifies essential security controls into an all-in-one security monitoring solution and monitors clients’ cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Deployment is efficient, and USM ultimately reduces TCO over traditional security solutions for end users.

“Our technology combined with RapidScale’s expertise provides companies of all sizes with a complete security solution at a competitive price point, even those with limited security staff and IT budgets,” says Mike LaPeters, VP Global Channels. “RapidScale can now leverage AlienVault’s proven security and threat intelligence platform to help their customers reduce the time needed to detect and respond to today’s advanced threats.”

RapidScale has plans to launch two additional CloudSecurity solutions in 2017, with a focus on analytics and advanced correlation.

About RapidScale

RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider, delivers world-class, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions to companies of all sizes across the globe. Its state-of-the-art managed CloudDesktop platform and market-leading cloud solutions are the reasons why RapidScale is the provider of choice for leading MSOs, VARs, MSPs, Carriers and Master Agents throughout the United States. RapidScale is not only delivering a service but also innovating advanced solutions and applications for the cloud computing space. RapidScale’s innovative solutions include CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApps, and more. For more information on RapidScale, visit www.rapidscale.net.

About AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today’s ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, the world’s largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.