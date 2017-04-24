Preempt Aims For 100% Channel Sales with Global Reseller Program

By Edward Gately

Cybersecurity provider Preempt has launched its global reseller program with the goal of becoming a 100 percent channel company.

The program, Preempt’s first, supports enterprises through implementation and allows customers to “maximize the value and benefits of their existing security investments with IAM, SSO, SIEM and more," according to the company. The program offers consultative support for sales and installations, and marketing support for lead sharing and programs.

Ajit Sancheti, Preempt’s co-founder and CEO, tells Channel Partners the program was launched to meet “growing demand for our solutions." Preempt builds firewall offerings that integrate machine learning, user behavior and threat intelligence to detect and prevent breaches.

“Insider threats are a growing problem in the enterprise and particularly for organizations in health care, finance and legal services," he said.

Resellers have access to Preempt’s advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) offering that prevents insider threats in real-time.

“Traditional UEBA solutions are focused only on detecting insider threats," Sancheti said. “Preempt is the only UEBA solution that can automatically respond in real-time to stop threats before they have a chance to impact the business. This allows partners to provide a solution to customers that is more proactive at eliminating insider threats and significantly reduces the amount of alerts that security teams need to manually follow up on."

Traditional UEBA offerings can be “too lengthy and complex for channels to deploy profitably," he said.

“Preempt removes that complexity and makes it easy for partners to have their customers installed in less than a day and provide them with value on day one," Sancheti said.

Among Preempt’s resellers are Stealthcare, Interworks, Eversec and TechStrata.