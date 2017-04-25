Pluribus Networks: Budget SDN Without Aggressive Discounting

News

By Kurt Marko

Founded in 2010, Pluribus Networks was an early entrant into the great SDN land grab. At the time, the conventional wisdom held that traditional switches and routers – and their purveyors, namely Cisco – would eventually be replaced by commodity white boxes stuffed with merchant silicon directed by systems running virtualized network control software.

Eschewing the headlong rush to embrace OpenFlow, Pluribus developed an alternative network control plane, the Virtualization-Centric Fabric (VCF). While it can now emulate an OpenFlow interface, VCF differs in important ways, perhaps most notably by distributing the network controller across multiple servers while maintaining compatibility with legacy Layer 2/Layer 3 switch topologies.

OpenFlow hype deflated from euphoria to disillusionment as the market for pure, physical-layer SDN proved to be minuscule outside of large telecoms and hyperscale cloud providers. Still, Pluribus chugged away with its proprietary control fabric and a compatible OS for white-box network switches. The company found success with OEMs like Ericsson, which used Pluribus in its rack-scale converged infrastructure product, and Tibco, which incorporates Pluribus into its enterprise message service appliance.

Although the company has notched a few enterprise wins, including Steelcase, which uses its software as the network backbone for a private cloud, Pluribus has mostly toiled in the shadows, appealing to infrastructure service providers and tech-savvy organizations building distributed big data clusters or other specialized infrastructure.

It's a niche that Pluribus aims to break free from, with some help from its channel.

Fresh off a $21 million Series E funding round, Pluribus says it’s tired of being the best networking technology no one ever heard of. It’s rebooting with a new enterprise-focused marketing message and relaunching its network control software as the Adaptive Cloud Fabric, though this week's announcement of the Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric is less about new features – there are few – and more about a new outreach to a broader enterprise market, particularly those businesses that rely on IT partners for technology advice and implementation.

Carriers, open-source consortiums and big IT vendors have laid the groundwork for SDN and NFV. Demand is there, so what’s stopping widespread use? Complexity, a skills shortage and confusion. Click here for access to our Report, "5 Must-Have Skills for Selling SDN and NFV."

Pluribus is using the spring meeting of the Open Networking User Group (ONUG) as the backdrop for its announcement, but partners that follow the software-defined networking market will find little new. Instead, the company is reaching out to those that don't understand the technology to illustrate what the network version of VMware means. Namely, by virtualizing networking at ...